This week’s New Year’s Eve episode of AEW Rampage has a stacked card, headlined with a TNT Championship match between the current champion Cody Rhodes and his challenger, Ethan Page. Cody became the first-ever three-time TNT Champion when he defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of the Christmas Day edition of Rampage.

It was also announced that Darby Allin with Sting in his corner will go one-on-one against Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Another match that is weeks in the making was announced — Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti in a tag team street fight.

And apart from the scheduled matches, it was announced that there will also be a “Technique with Taz” segment featuring his son, Hook.

You can see the full card for this week’s AEW Rampage below:

TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Ethan Page

Tag Team Street Fight

Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Technique With Taz

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster)

You can see The Acclaimed’s promo to Darby Allin & Sting below: