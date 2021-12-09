Tony Khan wants AEW to finish strong as it heads toward the end of the year. With the next AEW pay-per-view Revolution now more than three months away, Khan can focus less on saving big matches for pay-per-view and more on delivering big matches on television.

“Dynamite and Rampage are a huge part of the lifeblood of AEW,” Khan told Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker. “And it’s more important than ever to have great matches on Dynamite and Rampage. We’ve offered great cards. Winter Is Coming this coming week on Wednesday Night Dynamite is one of those great cards. We have a great show on Long Island to build up Winter Is Coming and I think great moments ahead this week. And really all through the holidays.

Next week’s Winter Is Coming special will be headlined by Hangman Page defending the AEW Championship against Bryan Danielson. This week’s episode of Dynamite added two more matches to next week’s card: MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida.

“The Holiday Bash is coming to Greensboro,” Tony Khan continued. “And the Holiday Bash…huge plans for the holidays in Greensboro to make that hopefully a tradition. Just like we’ve made Thanksgiving Eve in Chicago a tradition, maybe we can make a Holiday Bash in Greensboro [a tradition].”

AEW’s Holiday Bash specials will air during the week of Christmas. That week’s episode of Rampage will be pushed back to Christmas night on Saturday. The show will include Cody Rhodes challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

A big star who’s missing from AEW’s plans right now is Jon Moxley. He stepped away from the ring to enter an alcohol treatment program last month.

“From talking to Renee, he’s doing better and better, which is awesome,” Tony Khan said. “And [I’m] so excited about that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.