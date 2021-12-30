AEW President Tony Khan says Hook will be a big part of the company in 2022.

Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and was asked if there’s potential for Hook to be AEW’s rookie of the year in 2022. Khan said Hook could be rookie of the year in any year, and will be special every time we see him on TV.

“Hook could be rookie of the year in any year,” Khan said. “He has the marketing machine fully behind him. He’s had great coaching from his father, Taz, who is his mentor, and he’s learned from a lot of very intelligent pro wrestlers.

“It bodes really well for him, and he is going to be special every time you see him on screen. There is so much to look forward to in 2022, and Hook is a big reason for that.”

Hook made his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage earlier this month, defeating Fuego Del Sol. He then defeated Bear Bronson on last week’s Rampage. This Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage will feature a “Taz Technique” segment with Taz and Hook displaying his Redrum submission, formerly known as the Tazmission.

Stay tuned for more.