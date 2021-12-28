WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard is reportedly dealing with a health issue.

We noted before how Prichard and several top WWE executives missed this week’s RAW, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that most of these absences were due to a precautionary measure because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Regarding Prichard, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he has been dealing with some sort of health issue. There’s no word on specifics of the issue, but Prichard was reportedly sick a few weeks back, and has missed other shows.

Prichard noted on the December 11 edition of his Something To Wrestle podcast that he was headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for vacation. That podcast was apparently recorded right after the December 10 SmackDown episode, and Prichard has released two episodes since then, so his trip to Mexico likely ended before this week.

The report from earlier this week, via Ringside News, noted that no one knew why Prichard has been absent, but that WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey was filling in for him while he was away. It was also noted that the mood among the WWE creative team has not had the usual “Bruce Prichard vibe” over it as of late.

There is no word on if Prichard will be back for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, but word is that WWE is planning for this to be a big event with all hands on deck.

