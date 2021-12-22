The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil special.

It was announced during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a Triple Threat during the first show of 2022.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Gonzalez call out Rose after defeating Dakota Kai in a Street Fight. Jade interrupted and the two had words over who would get to Rose and the strap first. Rose then interrupted from the big screen, live from a swimming pool somewhere, and said because she’s in a giving mood, she will give both Jade and Gonzalez a title shot at New Year’s Evil. Rose then had NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin attack Jade and Gonzalez from behind to end the segment.

The NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air live on January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0, along with the current card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)