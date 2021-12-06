WWE NXT announcers Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett issued the following video message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as she finishes up with the NXT announce team with tonight’s WarGames event.

“It’s bittersweet for us tonight, Beth, as we say goodbye to you here on WarGames,” Joseph said. “But I’ve been looking back from being a fan of yours, to being a friend of yours, to a colleague of yours… I mean, I wish you all the best. I’m going to miss you and you have a lot of nicknames – Glamazon, Bettie, Hall of Famer, but the two most important to you – wife and mom. So, we totally understand where your heart is at, and you will always have a spot at the desk with us. We’re gonna miss you but you were the glue that kept us together!”

Barrett added, “Beth, I agree with everything Vic said but I want you to know that I’m never going to forgive you for leaving me alone here with him.”

Phoenix responded to the tweet and wrote, “ZIP IT BARRETT. (PS. I love you both! QUIT MAKING ME CRY.)”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Beth’s recent announcement on stepping away from the announce team.

Below is the related video and tweet: