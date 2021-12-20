On Thursday, December 16, Jeff Hardy had a Meet & Greet at The Miramar Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Meet & Greet included a “Jeff Hardy Music performance” Below is the full event description:

Jeff Hardy Meet & Greet + Acoustic Tour at The Miramar Theatre!

Come meet Jeff Hardy at this very rare meet & greet event!General Admission + Meet & Greet tickets are $25. Jeff will be available for photos, selfies, autographs, and brief conversation. Jeff will sign up to 3 items – per person. Each ticket comes with a Meet & Greet. Twist of Fate Private Meet & Greet tickets are $150. This is for the biggest HARDY fans in the universe.

This experience takes place backstage, in the green room, or locker room. Fans get a one on one experience with Jeff Hardy for 5 minutes, first chance at official Jeff Hardy merchandise, and first in line at the public Meet & Greet.

Ticket to the Jeff Hardy Music performance included. (Very Limited Availability)7PM • $25 • ALL AGESwww.

LeoPresents.com