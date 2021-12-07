Cora Jade, 20, became the youngest WarGames competitor in history during Sunday’s Women’s WarGames match. Jade capped off her star marking performance by pinning Jacy Jayne to score the victory for her team.

In the aftermath of Jade stealing the show in her first big WWE outing, several videos have surfaced on social media of a younger Jade gushing over AEW star CM Punk, whom she considers her idol.

As seen below, the first video is of Jade and her father visiting Punk for an autograph signing. Jade’s father could be heard telling Punk, “Thanks for being a good role model. She really likes that straight edge stuff. She really looks up to someone like you, and it really carries over with school in being a strong person.”

In another video, Jade could be seen at a UFC event where Punk answered questions from fans. Prior to Jade asking the question, Punk mentioned how Jade “shows up at everything I do, every signing, every event.”

Over the years, Jade has also formed a relationship with AJ Lee, the wife of Punk. Following her WarGames match on Sunday, Jade shared a photo of a motivational message that Lee wrote on her sneakers.

Cora Jade also penned down a note about her upcoming three-year anniversary as a pro wrestler. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

CM Punk's Straight Edge ethos helped Cora Jade through High School. pic.twitter.com/5CMaEdOthG — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) December 6, 2021