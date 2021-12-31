WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly had a fan sign removed from Monday’s RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

There was a fan sign brought to this week’s RAW that said “Nick=Con Tony=Khan,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is an apparent reference to WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

While McMahon was not at RAW this week, he was watching the show via a direct connection to the production truck feed, and that’s how he saw the sign. Word is that McMahon had “quite a reaction” to the sign.

People were then ordered to get the sign out of the crowd, and it was removed in seconds.