Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow is now official for the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.’

Sydal vs. Wardlow was announced on Friday night, two days after they both briefly faced off during the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on Dynamite, which was won by MJF and Dante Martin.

The Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air next Wednesday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Below is the updated card:

* Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

* MF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson