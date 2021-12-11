RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffered a rare pin fall loss after Friday’s SmackDown went off the air.

“Big Time Becks” showed up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a Fatal Four-Way dark match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

As seen in the video below, Banks pinned Lynch to send the crowd home happy. Lynch’s last televised pin fall defeat was also against Banks, on the Oct. 15 episode of SmackDown.

As noted earlier, WWE is teasing a rematch between Liv Morgan and Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. This week’s RAW main event saw Lynch retain over Morgan via roll-up, using the ropes for leverage.

Earlier on SmackDown, Banks was seen offering advice to Toni Storm in a backstage segment. Storm went onto defeat Charlotte Flair by DQ in a Championship Contender Match, earning a future shot at Flair’s title. The match was stopped by the referee after Flair repeatedly stomped at Storm’s head and neck.

DARK MATCH: Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kAnBHy0kcu — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 11, 2021

you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa — mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021