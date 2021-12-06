Impact Wrestling may be releasing more limited edition VHS tapes in the future.

As noted, Impact announced last week that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view was being released via Shop Impact.

In an update, the $25 Slammiversary VHS reportedly sold out in a short amount of time, according to PWInsider.

Impact officials are now looking into doing additional short VHS runs of various events due to the quick sellout of the Slammiversary tape.

Impact thanked fans for the quick sellout and tweeted, “The Slammiversary 2021 double cassette VHS is officially sold out! Thank you to everyone who ordered and stay tuned for more limited edition VHS releases in the future!”

It was noted that Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, who run the Major Wrestling Figure collector’s brand while working for Impact, inspired the idea of releasing Impact events on VHS.

There is no word on what the next Impact VHS release will be, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.