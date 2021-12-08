NJPW star Will Ospreay says his MLW debut will happen eventually.

As we’ve noted, it was reported earlier this week that Ospreay had said the MLW debut was off, after it was originally announced back in October. MLW previously announced that Ospreay would debut in the fall, and then it was announced that he would debut during MLW’s return to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City this month, but that event was nixed as well. The new report this week noted that the debut was not happening because MLW’s working relationship with NJPW ended in mid-November, and MLW informed NJPW that they were now also working with AJPW (All Japan). This reportedly did not sit well with NJPW, who works with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, but not AJPW.

In an update, the current RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter and issued a statement on his MLW status.

“Lads MLW will happen. Just not when it was meant too. Everyone calm your tits,” he wrote.

It was later reported this week that the issues were also related to MLW’s working relationship with AAA. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that NJPW currently only works with CMLL, so that conflict did not do the MLW – NJPW relationship any favors. It was also reported that the first booked date MLW had for Ospreay had to be changed due to MLW scheduling issues.

Furthermore, MLW reportedly wanted Ospreay for their recent tapings in Mexico, held in conjunction with The CRASH, but that event also had AAA talent on it, and NJPW didn’t want Ospreay involved.

Stay tuned for more on when Ospreay will make his MLW debut. You can see his full tweet below: