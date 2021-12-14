Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE RAW review

– Jeff Hardy’s release

– ROH’s future following Final Battle

– WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Ratings

– Jimmy Rave Passes Away And more!

Thanks to Paint Your Life for being tonight’s sponsor! Get a professional, hand-painted portrait, created from any photo, at a truly affordable price. To get started, simply text the word WRESTLING to 64-000 to receive twenty percent off your painting and FREE shipping!

Also, big thanks to Hone Health for being tonight’s sponsor! Hone Health is an easy to use at-home assessment test today to learn your testosterone levels to help men get back their energy, focus, libido, and muscle mass. For a limited time, get the at-home testing and a doctor consultation for only $45. Go to honehealth.com/INC to take advantage now!

It’s Holiday Season and that means there are stockings to be stuffed and elves to be cuffed. Well today’s sponsor, MANSCAPED,™ has gone global with the tools to guarantee you will score under the tree AND the mistletoe. MANSCAPED™ Is the leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming and they have served more than 4 million men worldwide. Get 20% off + Free Shipping at MANSCAPED.com with code WINC20.

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes .You can watch the episode below:

You can listen or download the episode below: