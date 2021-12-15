Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE NXT 2.0 Review

– WWE RAW Rating

– Jeff Hardy Update

– Incident Involving Referee At Independent Show

And more!

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:



You can listen or download the episode below:

