Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– AEW Dynamite Review

– WWE Cancels Live Events

– NXT Ratings

And more!

This episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast is brought to you by our favorite producers of grooming tools, MANSCAPED™! The global leaders in below the waist grooming are leaving 2021 with a new product — clean yourself into the new year with their Ultra Premium™ Body Wash. Also, special offer alert (!) — use the code WINC20 for 20% OFF and Free Shipping at manscaped.com. 4 million men already trust MANSCAPED™, time to join them!

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:



You can listen or download the episode below:

