Tonight’s WWE 205 Live aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) capitalized on a tag team victory against Malik Blade and Ru Feng.

Also, Sarray returned to action against Lash Legend. And Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon joined forces to take on Erica Yan and Fallon Henley.

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE 205 Live:

* Sarray defeated Lash Legend

* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon defeated Erica Yan & Fallon Henley

* Legado del Fantasma defeated Malik Blade & Ru Feng