Happy Christmas Eve, everyone! Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with women’s action!

Ivy Nile (w/Malcolm Bivens) vs. Fallon Henley

Both women go for a collar and elbow tie-up that leaves Fallon Henley falling face-first onto the mat. Henley tries to stack up Nile, but she rolls up by the second count. Nile snaps a perfect German Suplex on Henley for only a two count. Henley heads for the corner and gets knocked down with a flying roundhouse kick. Henley picks up steam with a rolling back elbow for another near-fall attempt. It was elementary from there as Nile planted another suplex and dragon sleeper to secure the tap-out victory.

Winner: Ivy Nile

The action rolls on with more singles action!

Damon Kemp vs. Andre Chase