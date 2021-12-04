Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with singles action in the women’s division!

Ivy Nile vs. Erica Yan

Ivy Nile captures the upper hand of the bout by grounding Erica Yan on the mat. Yan counters with a rollup. Nile returns to her dominant stance by landing a step-up kick. Nile overpowers Yan with a dragon sleeper, causing Yan to tap out immediately.

Winner: Ivy Nile

The action continues with Boa taking on Draco Anthony!

Boa vs. Draco Anthony

Draco Anthony picks up steam at the beginning of the matchup. Boa turns the tables with a back body drop that expands into a butterfly suplex. Anthony gets captured in an unbearable chin hold that causes the referee to stop this match entirely, allowing Boa the victory.

Winner: Boa

And now, the main event of WWE 205 Live!

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) vs. Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & Kushida)

Just before this match starts, The Creed Brothers make their intentions clear that no matter who stands in their way, they plan to always come out with the upper hand.

Ikemen Jiro tries his luck but gets pummeled with a series of forearms from the Creed Brothers. Kushida tags himself in to give his partner a moment of rest. He, too, falls victim. After several minutes of dealing with insufferable pain, Jiro tags back in and gets launched to the outside by Brutus Creed. The brothers take turns flinging Jiro across the ring. Brutus was close to ending this thing after hitting a one-arm powerbomb, then a crucifix powerbomb.

Jiro escapes a bear hug to make a tag out to Kushida. Kushida gets tossed to the side as Jiro takes a brutal slam by the Creed Brothers. Brutus launches Julius off his shoulders. Julius sails down with a moonsault followed by a standing moonsault on Jiro. Brutus seals the main event victory after.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

That concludes this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Thanks for watching! We hope you enjoy NXT WarGames this weekend!