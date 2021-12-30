The WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show will feature tag team action this Saturday.

WWE has announced that the Day 1 Kickoff match will see Sheamus and Ridge Holland team up to take on Cesaro and Ricochet.

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, this Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Kickoff will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will begin at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Kickoff Pre-show

Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song