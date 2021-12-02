Cody Rhodes put Andrade El Idolo through a flaming table to win the Atlanta Street Fight on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Reacting to the dangerous spot, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his concern for Rhodes:

I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.

Foley went through a flaming table during his WrestleMania 22 match against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Besides Foley, several other wrestlers from AEW tweeted their reactions to the finish of the Rhodes vs. Andrade bout. Brandi Rhodes, who set the table on fire, also posted a message after the show. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

According to fans at the arena, Rhodes received a mixed reaction from his home state crowd in Duluth, Georgia, after Dynamite went off the air. The AEW EVP spent several minutes in the ring before returning to the back. This was followed by the tapings for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can click here for spoilers from the show.

