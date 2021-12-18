WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new “Needle Mover” t-shirt on this week’s SmackDown.

Fans on social media believe the t-shirt is a reference to the comments Reigns made about CM Punk back in August. When news broke of Punk joining AEW, Reigns told BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani that Punk never “moved the needle” like The Rock or John Cena during his WWE tenure.

“When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock,” Reigns said. “It just was what it was.”

Reigns had also referred to Punk as a “bitter” person who thought he was better than he really was.

Furthermore, Reigns tweeted “Legitimate needle moving” after news broke that this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas was the highest-grossing and most-viewed SummerSlam of all-time. Reigns defeated Cena in the main event of the show. You can click here for full details on the various records set by the big event.

As we’ve noted, Reigns fired Paul Heyman as his special counsel on this week’s SmackDown. The show ended with Lesnar dropping “The Tribal Chief” with two F5s. Reigns will defend his title against Lesnar at the inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day in Atlanta, GA.

WWE Shop and Roman Reigns both shared pictures of the new “Needle Mover” t-shirt via Twitter. You can see the tweets below.