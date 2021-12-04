The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. R-truth makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Reggie makes his entrance.

Reggie vs. R-Truth

They lock up. Truth backs Reggie into the corner. R-Truth locks in another headlock on Reggie. They exchange wrist-locks. Reggie locks in a headlock on R-Truth. R-Truth sends Reggie to the ropes. R-Truth hits a shoulder-block on Reggie. R-Truth eventually hits a Forward Suplex on Reggie. R-Truth goes for a Scissor Kick, Reggie gets out of the way. R-Truth kicks Reggie in the midsection. R-Truth goes for a Powerbomb, Reggie jumps over R-Truth and brings him to roll R-Truth up for the win.

Winner: Reggie

Reggie goes for a handshake, R-Truth gives him half a handshake as he exits the ring.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Sami Zayn winning a Black Friday Battle Royal to become #1 Contender for the Universal Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between Edge and The Miz.

T-Bar and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

T-Bar vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. T-Bar backs Tozawa into the corner. Tozawa jumps up and locks in a headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar throws Tozawa at the ropes. T-Bar hits a shoulder block on Tozawa. T-Bar eventually sends Tozawa to the corner. T-Bar runs towards Tozawa, Tozawa gets his boots up. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on T-Bar. Tozawa goes to the top again. T-Bar catches Tozawa as he comes off the top rope. As T-Bar goes for a Spinning STO, Tozawa reverses it into a DDT on T-Bar. Tozawa pins T-Bar for a two count. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on T-Bar. Tozawa pins T-Bar for another two count. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick on T-Bar. Tozawa hits the ropes, T-Bar hits him with a boot. T-Bar hits his Eyes Wide Shut finisher on Tozawa. T-Bar pins Tozawa for the win

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Kevin Owens defeating WWE Champion Big E via Disqualification after an interference by Seth Rollins.