

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Alexander grabs a microphone. Alexander talks about how his opponent, Veer Mahaan, has power and speed. Alexander talks about how Veer is one of the top prospects, but note how he said prospect. Alexander asks Veer to prove himself in the ring. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance.

Cedric Alexander vs. Veer Mahaan

Mahaan strikes Alexander to send him to the mat. Mahaan eventually splashes Alexander in the corner. Mahaan hits a Sidewalk Slam on Alexander. Mahaan drops an elbow on Alexander. Mahaan hits Modified STO on Alarxander. Mahaan pins Alexander for the three count.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Brock Lesnar attacking Sami Zayn.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) and T-Bar make their entrances.

Apollo Crews vs. T-Bar

Crews goes for a waist-lock, T-Bar elbows Crews in the face. T-Bar tosses Crews to the mat. Crews eventually hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on T-Bar. Crews pins T-Bar for a two count. T-Bar connects with a boot to Crews. R-Bar hits his Eyes Wide Shut finisher on Crews. T-Bar pins Crews for the win.

Winner: T-Bar

Azeez gets into the ring after the match. T-Bar connects with a boot to Azeez to send him out of the ring.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Day 1.