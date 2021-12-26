The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Merry Christmas! R-Truth makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez make their entrance

Akira Tozawa & R-Truth vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Truth slaps Azeez. Azeez sends Truth to the mat with a chop to the head. Azeez eventually hits a back-breaker on Tozawa. Crews kicks Truth in the face. Azeez connects to the neck of Tozawa with a Thumb Strike. Crews taunts the fans from the apron. Azeez pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winners: Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Brock Lesnar attacking Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Veer Mahaan and T-Bar make their entrances.

Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar

T-Bar and Mahaan lock up. T-Bar drives his hip into Mahaan. T-Bar locks in a headlock on Mahaan. Mahaan reverses it into a headlock of his own on T-Bar. T-Bar sends Mahaan to the ropes. T-Bar eventually hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Mahaan. T-Bar pins Mahaan for a two count. Mahaan hits a should-block on T-Bar. Mahaan clotheslines T-Bar. Mahaan hits a Modified DDT on T-Bar. Mahaan pins T-Bar for the three count.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Big E & Bobby Lashley defeating Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens.