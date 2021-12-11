The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Tamina makes her entrance.

WWE 24/7 Championship Match:

Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina

Brooke locks in a waist-lock on Tamina. Tamina elbows Brooke in the face. Brooke eventually hits a hang-spring into an elbow strike in the corner on Tamina. Brooke hits a bulldog on Tamina. Brooke pins Tamina for a two count. Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Tamina gets out of the way as Brooke leaps off the top rope, Brooke rolls through. Tamina superkicks Brooke. Tamina pins Brooke for a two count. Tamina goes for a splash from off the second turnbuckle, Brooke gets her boots up. Brooke hits a neck-breaker on Tamina. Brooke pins Tamina to win the match.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Big E defeating Kevin Owens in a Cage Match.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez make their entrance. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin make their entrance.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Azeez strikes Benjamin. Azeez clubs the back of Benjamin to send him to the mat. Benjamin eventually splashes Azeez in the corner. Benjamin hits a German Suplex on Crews. Benjamin hits a spin-kick on Azeez. Azeez connects with a big boot to Benjamin. Azeez holds Benjamin up to strike him in the face and send him back to the mat. Azeez pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winners: Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeating Liv Morgan to retain her title.