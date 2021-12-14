Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Bobby Lashley destroyed WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week. We’re live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. They hit the ring and Lashley takes the mic as fans boo. Lashley says he showed everyone last week exactly what happens when you disrespect The All-Mighty.