The next WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special has been announced.

The January 4 edition of NXT TV will be the special New Year’s Evil show, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

A promo for New Year’s Evil aired during tonight’s NXT WarGames event, with a focus on Boa, Pete Dunne, Elektra Lopez, Harland, Dakota Kai, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

“Evil has a new face,” is the tagline included in the promo, which featured a hooded Rose in the crowd.

The inaugural NXT New Year’s Evil episode took place on January 6 of this year, with no live fans in the crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode was hosted by Dexter Lumis, and was headlined by then-NXT Champion Finn Balor retaining over Kyle O’Reilly. The event also featured Karrion Kross defeating current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, then-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar retaining over Gran Metalik, Xia Li defeating Katrina Cortez, Raquel Gonzalez defeating Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match, plus mixed tag team action with Kushida and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

There’s no word yet on who will lock up at NXT New Year’s Evil 2022, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the New Year’s Evil promo that aired during WarGames tonight: