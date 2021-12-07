Dexter Lumis is set to return to the ring during tonight’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced Lumis vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match.

Lumis returned to the storyline during the Men’s WarGames match on Sunday, slithering from under the ring to prevent Trick Williams’ ongoing interference. WWE did an injury angle back on November 16 where Williams and Hayes injured Lumis. It was announced by Indi Hartwell that he suffered a fractured hand and a few broken metacarpals in the attack, and would be out of action for more than one month. Lumis was photographed wearing a cast on his arm, but it looks like the injury was just a part of the storylines.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in a Steel Cage match

* The reveal of The Shaman to MSK

* Johnny Gargano “explains everything” to the NXT Universe amid rumors of his departure

* More WarGames fallout and the build New Year’s Evil

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.