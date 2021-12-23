Special holiday editions of WWE NXT UK and Impact Wrestling will air today in the usual timeslots.

The weekly NXT UK episode will have a special holiday theme, and will be hosted by Nina Samuels. She plugged the episode in the tweet seen below.

The NXT UK Twitter account confirmed that the special holiday episode will feature the most amazing NXT UK matches of 2021.

There will also be a special New Year’s edition of NXT UK that airs next Thursday on Peacock and the WWE Network. Regular NXT UK programming will resume on January 6 with NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura defending against Blair Davenport, plus Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Symbiosis in a first round match for the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain. The tournament will continue on the January 13 episode with Die Familie vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.

A special holiday edition of Impact Wrestling has also been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for Impact. The first part of the 2021 Year End Awards will also be revealed tonight. Impact will announce the winners for Male Tag Team of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Knockouts Match of the Year.

Next Thursday’s Impact will also be a special New Year’s edition. That episode will feature The Best of 2021 Part 2, along with more winners in the 2021 Year End Awards. Regular Impact programming should resume on January 6 for the Hard To Kill go-home episode.

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode at 7pm ET will feature a bonus match from the recent Throwback Throwdown II event as Pelvis Wesley (Heath) with Colonel Corn (John E. Bravo) takes on DJ 2 Large (Impact World Champion Moose) in a battle of two of the top musical talents from IPWF (Impact Professional Wrestling Federation). The Impact In 60 post-show at 10pm will feature a look back at one of the most violent and sadistic match types in Impact – Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun.

Stay tuned for more from NXT UK and Impact. Below are related tweets for tonight’s special episodes:

