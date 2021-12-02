Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with one of the two title defenses set for today’s show!

NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura (c) (w/Emilia McKenzie) vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside looks for a lockup, and the champion evades. They go again for another tie-up. This time, Meiko Satomura drives Xia down on the mat. Satomura focuses on the arm, maintaining her dominance in the early going. Xia finds some relief with a wristlock, but gets sent back down on the canvas again. Satomura locks in a head scissors. Xia escapes with a beautiful headstand.

Xia fires up a flurry of kicks and a lungblower while Satomura hangs on the ropes. Xia looks for the first pin in this match. Satomura kicks out at two. Satomura returns to her authoritative position with combination offense for a near-fall attempt. Satomura applies an arm trap crossface. Since they’re so close to the ropes, Xia reaches out and escapes the hold. Xia crumbles to the canvas with a nasty headbutt, followed by a round of stiff kicks. Satomura sets Xia up for Scorpio Rising, nails it and retains her NXT UK Women’s Championship. The Final Boss prevails!

Winner: Meiko Satomura

– Next, we see Charlie Dempsey’s official initiation into Teoman’s Family. Dempsey speaks with Rohan Raja and says the reason he wants to join is so he can expand his legacy. Raja welcomes him with a nice firm handshake.

Post-Match: The NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura announces she will be gone from NXT UK for a few weeks. She’s heading back to Japan. Blair Davenport catches her and Emilia McKenzie during their interview. Davenport asks McKenzie how she’s going to hold up once Satomura leaves. McKenzie isn’t buying into Davenport’s mind games. In fact, she agrees to a match with Davenport next week.

Up next, we see a rematch between Saxon Huxley and Kenny Williams!

Saxon Huxley vs. Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams walks into this match, trying to pull his less than honorable tactics with a rake to the eyes of Saxon Huxley. Huxley recovers with multiple spinal slams on Williams. Williams escapes the corner with a double stomp to the spine for a near-fall count. Williams leads a stomping parade. Huxley blocks a forearm and turns it into a toss, followed by a backbreaker. Williams digs deep with a DDT that almost gave him the victory. Just as Williams gains the upper hand, SUBCULTURE’s music hits. No one appears from the group. Huxley takes advantage of the tease with a violentslam to earn the pinfall victory.

Winner: Saxon Huxley

Backstage: Sha Samuels reveals a top-6 list of No. 1 Contenders that he thinks his friend and current Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar, can plow through. Sam Gradwell isn’t happy to see his name on the bottom of the list. He issues a challenge to Samuels so he can move up in the rankings and prove he’s Dar’s toughest challenger yet.

Next Week on WWE NXT UK:

* Blair Davenport vs. Emilia McKenzie

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Moustache Mountain

And now, the main event!

NXT UK Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Rampage Brown

Both men go straight for an unyielding collar and elbow tie-up. Rampage Brown drags Ilja Dragunov to the corner, cleanly releasing the hold. Dragunov picks up some steam with a hard-hitting chop. The champion cinches in a side headlock that puts Brown down on one knee. Both men trade shoulder blocks. Brown plants a high-angle suplex that sends Dragunov outside of the ring. Brown continues the onslaught by driving the champ spine-first into the ring post. Back into the ring, they go. Brown looks for the first pin. Dragunov kicks out at two.

Brown powers Dragunov into another corner via a hammer throw for another near-fall attempt. Dragunov digs deep with an Air Raid Crash!! He has a hard time following up with a German Suplex but gets multiple palm strikes in instead. Brown fires up a vicious forearm. Dragunov returns with a twisting enziguri that leaves Brown unable to continue in this match. The referee stops the match, giving Dragunov the main event victory. The Czar remains the NXT UK Champion!

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

That concludes this week’s episode of WWE NXT UK. Thanks for watching!