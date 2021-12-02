The first pay-per-view of the NXT 2.0 era arrives this Sunday. NXT WarGames brings the popular dual cage stipulation back to the developmental brand, this time pitting generations against one another.

Per BetOnline, the new school of Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo are narrowly favored (-200) to defeat the black and gold originals of NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight in their War Games contest.

The women’s cage match that pits Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai also has a close margin. Gonzalez’s squad has the slight edge at -140, while the team of Toxic Attraction and Kai remain even.

There are currently no odds for the NXT Tag Team Title match between champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and challengers Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly.

You can see the full list of NXT WarGames betting odds below:

Men’s WarGames

Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo -200 (1/2)

Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight +150 (3/2)

Women’s WarGames

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -140 (5/7)

Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai EVEN (1/1)

Roderick Strong (c) vs Joe Gacy (NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match)

Roderick Strong -200 (1/2)

Joe Gacy +150 (3/2)

Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson (Hair vs. Hair Match)

Cameron Grimes -120 (5/6)

Duke Hudson -120 (5/6)