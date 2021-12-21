Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley and MVP. They head to the ring to a mixed reaction but mostly boos. The announcers hype Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E at Day 1.

MVP takes the mic as the boos pick up. He calls on fans to give praise to The All Mighty but they boo louder. MVP touts what Lashley accomplished last week, saying it would be impossible for any other man. He goes on and says no one can disrespect Lashley again because he’s shown what will happen, and you must acknowledge Lashley because he’s shown that we are living in The All Mighty era… the music interrupts and out comes Big E to a pop. Big E gives Lashley some props but brings up how MVP hit him in the knee with the cane last week. Big E says maybe Lashley doesn’t have the cojones he thought he did.

Lashley says he would’ve defeated Big E anyway and didn’t need any kind of help. Lashley says MVP did that on his own. Lashley goes on about how he didn’t need MVP’s help to beat any of the others last week, and MVP agrees. Lashley brings up how MVP said he’d beat Big E if Lashley couldn’t last week. Lashley says MVP is a former champion and all, so he wants to see if this is true. Lashley goes to ringside to watch, and says MVP has his cane to use it if he needs to. Big E readies for a fight.

MVP is keeping Big E backed off with his cane. Rollins and Owens suddenly attack Lashley from behind at ringside. They double team Lashley and send him shoulder-first into the ring post. Big E sees this and runs out, attacking Owens and Rollins. They fight him off and launch the champ into the ring post. Owens and Rollins hit the ring and stomp away on Lashley now as fans boo. Big E runs in to make the save. MVP and Lashley clear the ring now, taking out Lashley and Owens. Lashley’s music hits as he and Big E stand tall, sizing each other up.

– We see recent happenings between Doudrop and Bianca Belair. Belair is backstage warming up when Sarah Schreiber approaches, saying tonight’s match is being billed as the final chapter between she and Doudrop. Belair cuts a promo and says she is The EST of WWE and now they have one final match for Doudrop to finally learn that she can never take Belair out, no matter how hard she tries. Belair says this one will end like the others have, with her hand raised in the air as the undeniable of WWE. She walks off.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kevin Owens is yelling at Seth Rollins about how they need to try to take Bobby Lashley out again. Rollins agrees but can’t hear himself think. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce walk up and make the main event – Owens and Rollins vs. Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They walk away and Rollins isn’t happy. We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop as Belair looks on. The bell rings and they face off. Belair rocks Doudrop and goes for an early KOD but she can’t hit it. Doudrop retreats to the floor and taunts Belair to boos.

Doudrop fights back into the ring but misses a clothesline. Belair shoves her but Doudrop runs her over. Doudrop beats Belair down in the corner after a splash now. They trade strikes and Doudrop gets the upperhand. Belair comes back and dropkicks Doudrop into the corner. Belair with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Doudrop sends Belair to the apron but Belair fights back and nails a forearm. Belair flies from the top but Doudrop catches the crossbody in mid-air, then nails a powerslam for a close 2 count.

Doudrop misses a senton as Belair moves. Belair does the handspring moonsault but Doudrop gets her knees up. Belair lands hard and rolls to the floor for a breather. Doudrop follows and Belair fights back. Belair side-steps and Doudrop runs into the edge of the apron. Belair with a Spinebuster at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Doudrop has regained control in the ring. She climbs up for a superplex but Belair fights back. Belair tries for a Sunset Bomb to the mat but Doudrop kicks her tot he mat. Doudrop misses a second rope splash. They briefly tangle and Doudrop splashes Belair into the corner. Doudrop with a corner cannonball now. Belair kicks out at 2.

Doudrop puts Belair back down in another corner, tossing her around. Doudrop rag-dolls Belair some more, talking trash while keeping her down. Belair gets up and rocks Doudrop in the face. Belair keeps fighting and dropkicks Doudrop into the corner. Belair with shoulder thrusts now. Doudrop scoops Belair but she slides out and leaps from the second rope with a crossbody for a pop. Belair with the moonsault for a close 2 count. Belair can’t believe it, showing frustration now.

Belair with thrusts in the corner. Belair mounts Doudrop in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Doudrop counters with a big powerbomb out of the corner. Doudrop drags Belair to the corner instead of pinning her. Doudrop goes to the second rope, taunts Belair and then misses the Vader Bomb as Belair moves. Belair grabs Doudrop from behind and goes for the KOD, finally getting Doudrop up for it. Fans cheer as Belair hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair celebrates in the corners as fans cheer her on.

– We see recent happenings between Austin Theory and Finn Balor. Theory is backstage looking into his phone now. Kevin Patrick stops for comments, bringing up how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has invested his own time into Theory as of late. Theory says he feels like the luckiest Superstar in the world and there’s a reason why Vince is so proud of him. He goes on and thinks Vince sees him as the future WWE Champion. Theory walks off for his match.

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory. The bell rings and they go at it as Balor unloads. They go to the floor and Theory turns it around, ramming Balor back into the apron. Balor stays on Theory as they bring it back in but Theory fights back and drops him over the top rope. Theory drops Balor and mounts him with right hands for a quick 2 count. Theory with a clothesline in the corner and a takedown. Theory grounds Balor now.

Theory talks some trash while grounding Balor in the headlock. Balor fights back and nails a dropkick while Theory is down. Balor knocks Theory to the floor. Balor goes for a punt kick from the apron but Theory catches it and drops him. Theory holds Balor up from the apron and then slams him to the floor as we go back to commercial.