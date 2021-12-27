Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Omos, The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, and more. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE Day 1

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.