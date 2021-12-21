WWE reportedly has big plans plans for Omos and AJ Styles going into WrestleMania 38 season.

Last night’s RAW saw Styles and Omos split up following a few weeks of tension between the RAW Tag Team Champions. The split came after Omos ignored AJ’s tag, which led to a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Things got physical after the bout, and the segment ended with Omos driving AJ into the mat, then standing tall over him to end the segment. WWE then announced Omos vs. Styles in singles action for next Monday’s RAW.

In an update, it was reported by @Wrestlevotes that the Omos – Styles split came sooner than originally planned.

WWE reportedly has significant plans in the works for Styles and Omos in early 2022, plans that are separate from each other. Officials wanted any kind of blow-off to the storyline done before the major build begins for the 2022 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 38 events.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Styles and Omos as we get closer to WrestleMania 38 season, but Styles could end up feuding with any of the top singles stars on the red brand, such as WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE has reportedly had singles push plans in mind for Omos for a while now.

Next week’s Styles vs. Omos match will take place during the go-home show for WWE Day 1. It will be interesting to see if the rematch is held at Day 1 since the feud is now being rushed.

Styles will be on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode to begin a new feud with Grayson Waller, but that program likely will not go too far into the new year.

