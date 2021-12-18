Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week with Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois now as we see Paul Heyman waiting in the back parking lot. Heyman is holding the WWE Universal Title belt, waiting for Roman Reigns to arrive.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to a packed Allstate Arena near Chicago. He is joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring.

Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Shotzi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks makes her way out first to a pop. Toni Storm is already out as well. Out next comes Shotzi as Mike Rome does the introductions. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out last for this tag team match. Flair poses on the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. We see what happened in her Championship Contender match against Storm last week.

Shotzi starts off with Storm and they lock up. They tangle and then break. They lock up again and Storm applies a headlock, then takes Shotzi down to the mat and grounds her. They trade holds on the mat now, then break as Storm escapes a hold. They face off and lock back up. Storm goes to work on the arm. Shotzi turns it around and works on Storm’s arm. Storm breaks free and kicks Shotzi off a kip-up. Storm drops Shotzi with a bigger kick. Banks tags in but Shotzi avoids a double team.

Flair tags in and faces off with Banks as fans cheer. They lock up and go to the corner. Flair backs off as Banks kicks her from the second turnbuckle. Banks sends Flair flying with a hurricanrana. Banks with a takedown for 2, and another. Banks keeps contorl and takes Flair into the corner to tag Storm in. They briefly double team Flair and Storm goes to work. Flair stuns Storm and then kicks Banks off the apron. Flair stands tall and poses for heat from the crowd.

Flair goes back for Storm but Storm slams her on her face for a 2 count as Shotzi makes the save. Shotzi sends Storm to the floor, next to Banks and they’re both laid out at ringside now. Shotzi stands tall in the ring with Flair, who is recovering. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks and Storm deliver a double suplex to Shotzi for a 2 count. Storm mounts Shotzi with right hands. Banks tags back in for another double team for a 2 count. Shotzi gets some offense in but Banks ends up making a comeback, decking Flair to knock her off the apron. Banks turns around to a big right hand from Shotzi. Flair tags back in and delivers a big chop to knock Banks out of the ring.

Flair keeps control for a few minutes now. Flair grounds Banks as fans try to rally for her. Banks fights up from the mat but Flair catches her in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a 2 count. Flair is frustrated with the count. Flair works Banks over in the corner and tags in Shotzi but Shotzi misses when charging with a flying knee as Banks moves. Storm tags in and unloads on Shotzi. Storm with a big forearm and a takedown. Storm kicks and stomps on Shotzi in the corner now. Shotzi counters a suplex and they trade holds now. Flair tags in and launches Storm over her head with a throw, sending Storm to the floor. Flair kips up and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the match as Banks and Flair go at it. Shotzi gets dropped by Banks. Flair counters the Backstabber but Banks levels Flair with a crossbody out of nowhere, from a tilt-a-whirl counter, for a close 2 count. Banks with double knees in the corner, and again for a 2 count. Fans rally as Banks and Flair trade strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Banks unloads with strikes but Flair kicks her to cut her off. Banks counters a back suplex and rolls Flair for 2. Banks with a big bulldog off a counter. Storm tags in as Banks goes to the top but Banks rolls through as Flair moves and charges into the corner. Shotzi runs in but Banks hits he with a Backstabber. Flair tosses Banks to the floor. Flair still hasn’t seen Storm tag in. Storm is on the top now. She flies as Flair turns around but Flair kicks out just in time as the crowd goes wild. Flair and Storm go at it now and Flair sends Storm face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but she has to land on her feet as Storm moves. Flair goes for the follow-up moonsault but Storm gets her knees up. Storm bridges into a pin and gets the win for a big pop.

Winners: Toni Storm and Sasha Banks

– After the match, Storm and Banks celebrate as the crowd cheers big time for the upset. Flair sits on the apron and takes her title as Banks and Storm celebrate, taunting the losers.

– Ricochet, Mansoor, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura are backstage chanting “Hail King Woods!” along with Sir Kofi Kingston. They are standing around King Xavier Woods, who is sitting on his throne with his new crown on. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos walk up and talk some trash but The New Day mocks them, and Woods says they will defeat The Usos tonight, and then again at WWE Day 1 to become the new champions. The Usos are confident they will win tonight and at Day 1. The Usos walk off as Woods jokes about how bad they smell.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. The Vikings hit the ring and continue their entrance as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and our Progressive-sponsored replay shows how Xia Li debuted last week to save Naomi from Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville. Megan Morant is backstage with Natalya now. She dismisses Li and goes on about how she is the best of all time here on SmackDown. Natalya says if The Protector ever steps to her again, she will be the one who needs protected. The announcers show us how Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E on Monday’s RAW, to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at Day 1 to make it a Fatal 4 Way. We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky as The Viking Raiders look on. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar is in control of Jinder. Erik tags in for the double team. Erik yells at Jinder and then faces off with Shanky, who is taunting him from the apron. Erik turns around to an attack from Jinder. Jinder drops Erik with a knee. Shanky tags in and they put Erik down off a quick double team. Shanky scoops Erik for a big sidewalk slam now. Erik kicks out at 2.

Shanky takes Erik face-first into the turnbuckle now. Shanky with big strikes and an elbow in the corner, putting Erik back down as Ivar tries to rally for the tag from the apron. Shanky with a huge chop and a shoulder block to level Erik for another 2 count. Shanky with an elbow in the opposite corner as Jinder tags in and takes over, beating Erik back down. Erik fights back but Jinder drops him and unloads, stomping away to keep him down. Jinder with a short-arm clothesline from the corner. Jinder grounds Erik now as fans try to rally.

Erik fights out of the corner and in comes Ivar. Ivar rocks Jinder and drops him, then delivers a big sideslam of his own. Ivar with the crossbody while Jinder is down. Ivar decks Shanky while he’s on the apron but it does nothing and allows Jinder to deck him. Ivar with a cartwheel into a lariat to Jinder. Erik tags back in for the double team on Jinder. Erik scoops Ivar and slams him on top of Jinder for a close 2 count. Erik grabs Jinder but Jinder nails a jawbreaker and in comes Shanky. Erik side-steps Shanky in the corner.

Ivar tags in and clotheslines Shanky in the corner. Erik follows up with the double team. Erik scoops Ivar and slams him into Shanky while he’s down in the corner. Erik with a big throw to Jinder as he runs in. Ivar goes to the top and nails the flying splash to Shanky for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. The Viking Raiders pound their chests in the ring as Jinder and Shanky look on from ringside.

– We see how Drew McIntyre put his sword deep into Adam Pearce’s desk last week, and how Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin were later seen pushing Pearce’s desk down a hall, with the sword still in it. Now we see Moss and Corbin backstage, still in possession of the desk and McIntyre’s sword, named Angela. Happy Talk is coming up. Back to commercial.