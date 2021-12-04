Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how Sami Zayn won last week’s Black Friday Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and how Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar’s storyline indefinite suspension had been lifted.

– We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee and the crowd is already hot.

– The music hits and we go right to the ring as a massive Brock Lesnar makes his way out to a pop. The pyro hits as Lesnar marches to the ring. Fans chant “Suplex City!” as Lesnar bounces around and smiles with the mic in his hand.

Lesnar acknowledges the crowd and says they must’ve heard his suspension ended. Lesnar says he came here for one thing tonight and that’s the WWE Universal Title. Lesnar goes to continue speaking but the music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami says finally their paths are crossing, he feels like this has been a long time coming, and he feels like their careers are parallel in so many ways, besides the UFC career and a few WrestleMania main events. Sami goes on about how similar they are, calling them two Canadian Alpha males who are about the same. Sami enters the ring as Lesnar stares him down. Sami says no funny business, but he is a fan of Lesnar, and enjoys his look, saying Lesnar should’ve done it years ago. Lesnar tells Sami to shut up, and says he is confused because he has no idea who Sami is. Brock says to pardon his ignorance, but he wonders if Sami is a fan? Sami responds but Lesnar quickly interrupts and says Sami has a lot of balls coming out to interrupts him. Brock says yes, he does live in Canada, and he hunts there, he kills things there, and he eats things there. Brock tells Sami to explain who he is and why Brock hasn’t ripped his head off.

Sami says that’s a very good question that deserves an answer, and he will give it. Sami bills himself as an elder of SmackDown and goes on about how he became the #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar says so he gets suspended and Sami becomes the #1 contender? Lesnar laughs at this. Sami says once he beats Reigns for the title, he will be happy to roll out the carpet for Lesnar. Lesnar asks if Sami is going to face Reigns at WWE Day 1. Sami goes on about giving Lesnar a title shot and Lesnar apologizes. He says people are playing Sami. Sami mentions the conspiracies against him. Lesnar asks why would Sami wait for his title shot, why doesn’t he challenge Reigns here tonight in San Antonio? Lesnar hypes Sami up for the title shot. Sami says that’s a good idea but he doesn’t want to do it tonight, he’s not mentally prepared and has a hip issue to be honest. Lesnar asks why not and says he’s a fan of Sami now. Lesnar goes on about how Sami needs to face Reigns tonight. Sami needs more time to prepare but Brock tells him to shut up, kid.

This back & forth goes on until Sami thanks Lesnar for the advice, but says no thank you. Sami touches Lesnar’s hand but quickly apologizes. Lesnar bends his hand back and Sami changes his mind on the title shot. Lesnar lets Sami go and shoves him away, wishing Sami good luck and saying he will be watching, and he has Sami’s back. Lesnar tells Sami to go get him, kid. Sami gets a bit hyped up and says we will see a new Universal Champion tonight. Sami makes his exit as Lesnar looks on, going from a smile to just shaking his head and staring Sami down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn stops Sonya Deville backstage. Sami says he may have put his foot in his mouth by agreeing to challenge Roman Reigns tonight. He goes on pleading with Deville and Brock Lesnar walks up. Sami tells Lesnar that tonight is not a good night because Adam Pearce isn’t here, but Deville says that’s not an issue and the title match is good for tonight. Lesnar is happy to hear, and asks Deville if he can face the winner at WWE Day 1. Deville agrees.

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks to a pop. We see how Banks and Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya last week while Sonya Deville watched from ringside. Banks poses for the pyro and out next comes Baszler. Cole leads us to a video package of highlights on Baszler as she marches to the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. Banks dodges a shot and takes Baszler from corner to the ropes. Banks gets caught in a Kirifuda Clutch from mid-air but she quickly breaks free. Baszler still takes Banks down and steps on the arm. Banks fights it off and sends Baszler to the floor with an arm drag. Banks goes for a baseball slide to the floor but Baszler catches the leg and follows up. Banks comes back, sending Baszler into the apron.

Banks then delivers the Meteora from the apron to the floor. Banks rolls Baszler back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Banks standing tall.