Thanks to Franklin Bethel for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday’s show at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas:

* The Miz hosted MizTV with RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro, but The Dirty Dawgs interrupted to set up the opening match

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and The Miz

* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks

* Happy Baron Corbin defeated Rick Boogs

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair

* Drew McIntyre, King Xavier Woods and Rey Mysterio defeated The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos)