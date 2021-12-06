Thanks to Franklin Bethel for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday’s show at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas:
* The Miz hosted MizTV with RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro, but The Dirty Dawgs interrupted to set up the opening match
* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and The Miz
* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks
* Happy Baron Corbin defeated Rick Boogs
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair
* Drew McIntyre, King Xavier Woods and Rey Mysterio defeated The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos)