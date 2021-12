Saturday, December 18 was the wXw 21st Anniversary show in Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle. During the show, WWE Superstar WALTER defeated PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir.

Westside Xtreme Wrestling was the promotion where the former NXT UK Champion first broke out as a star on the international stage.

WALTER has wrestled more than 20 matches for wXw since he debuted in NXT UK in January 2019.

In the main event, former WWE star Alexander Wolfe retained the wXw Unified World Champion against Jurn Simmons. Below are the full results:

* Oskar Munchow defeated Goldenboy Santos

* Dover and Icarus (c) defeated Fast Times Moodo and Stephanie Maze (wXw World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Bobby Gunns vs. Michael Knight ends in a double count out

* Absolutely Andy defeated Norman Harras (c) (Shotgun Title Match)

* Robert Dreissker defeated Vincent Heisenberg

* WALTER defeated Cara Noir

* Levaniel defeated Aigle Blanc, Dennis Dullnig, Tristan Archer, and Hektor Invictus (6 Man Ladder Match)

* Iva Kolasky (c) defeated Skye Smitson (wXw Women’s Championship Match)

* Axel Tischer (former WWE star Alexander Wolfe) (c) defeated Jurn Simmons (wXw Unified World Championship Match)

WWE airs wXw programming on the WWE Network and Peacock.

😎 #Goosebumps Thank you to everyone in the Turbinenhalle! I will never forget…🥰#wXwAnniversary https://t.co/XT3iEH8v61 — Absolute Andy (@AbsoluteAndyGER) December 18, 2021

Ein unglaublich harter Fight! Schließlich schnappt sich @LevanielPdS die #1 Contendership und @TristanArcher kann es nicht mehr verhindern.#wXwAnniversary pic.twitter.com/wKnaeM0kju — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) December 18, 2021