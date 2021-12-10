Xia Li has been a member of the WWE and NXT roster since 2017, where she made her in-ring debut during the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. By taking part in this tournament, Li became the first Chinese female wrestler to ever compete inside of a WWE ring. Xia Li is also the first Chinese women’s wrestler in history to be a part of the Smackdown roster.

One woman, who is on the Smackdown roster, that Li looks up to is multi-time Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Xia Li spoke with Sportskeeda and discussed how Banks has been very kind to her and how she is grateful for anything Banks does for her.

“She’s been very friendly with me. Even at the very beginning. I don’t speak English very well and she still invited me to her house for a holiday party to celebrate together. She’s already a top superstar. She’s not in my class. So that’s why I’m very grateful she can do this for me. She’s the best.”

The former NXT Superstar went on to praise Banks’ in-ring abilities as well, “What she does on TV is amazing. She’s my idol in wrestling, and I want to be like her.”

Li will make her WWE SmackDown debut tonight on FOX. She also commented about how excited she is to finally be debuting on Smackdown.

“Finally, I made it,” an emotional Li said holding back tears. “I’m so happy. It’s my big day. My family is going to watch me on TV.”

Xia Li is still pretty new to the main roster, coming up during this year’s draft. Li is set to arrive on the December 10th, 2021 edition of Smackdown and have her debut match.