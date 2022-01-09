The debut edition of AEW Battle of the Belts on Saturday night averaged 659,000 viewers in the fast nationals, according to Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 313,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 678,000 – 705,000 range. The final numbers should be available on Monday.

The last time AEW programming aired on a Saturday night was AEW Rampage on Christmas last month. That show averaged 589,000 viewers with 335,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite aired on Saturday night on June 26, 2021 and averaged 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

AEW Battle of the Belts featured Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to win the Interim TNT Championship, Ricky Starks defeating Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship and Britt Baker defeating Riho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship. Full AEW Battle of the Belts results are here.

