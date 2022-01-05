The 2022 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been announced for Wednesday, January 26 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first-ever Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will also be taped that night, to air on Friday, January 28.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin'” podcast earlier today to make the announcement, as seen in the video below.

The inaugural Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite was held on February 3, 2021, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The show featured current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeating Thunder Rosa via knockout, Chris Jericho winning a Tag Team Battle Royal for he and MJF, current AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Matt Hardy defeating Chaos Project, Lance Archer defeating Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match, plus a six-man main event with then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeating Jon Moxley, PAC and current AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford also took place.

AEW is expected to start announcing matches for the Beach Break 2022 episodes soon.

