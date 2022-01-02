AEW continues to push for growth in various markets, one being its television presence internationally.

Their secondary show, AEW Rampage, has only been accessible to U.K. viewers through streaming on FITE TV. But that is set to change, according to F4Wonline.com, as Rampage will now be airing on both ITV and ITV4.

It was also noted that when Dynamite airs on ITV, it will now be unedited. It typically shows late on Friday nights on ITV 4 and then gets edited down to an hour before making it to ITV on Monday nights. But that is all changing, as it received the green light to increase from an edited one-hour show to the full two hours.

Rampage will debut this Tuesday at 11:05 p.m. on ITV4, and then a replay subsequentially airs on ITV on Thursday at 11:40 p.m. This will give viewers even more options to enjoy the show instead of relying on FITE TV’s monthly pay service to watch AEW content.

Behind BBC1, ITV’s main station is the second-most watched in the U.K.

In a recent interview with AOL, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan gave some insight on the success they are seeing with their viewers prior to this change.

“It’s a point of pride for us when we get a good number and it’s a point of pride for the network,” Khan said. “There used to only be one wrestling company that could do that, and one show that could rank number 1 in the 18-49 demographic. Now there are two companies and four shows that can boast that. I think that’s great for the wrestling business, wrestlers and wrestling fans.

“The television rights fees are a big part of the business model for both AEW and WWE. The way these shows are measured are by the Nielsen ratings, particularly the 18-49 demographic, which is how they are presented to us.”