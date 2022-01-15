Welcome to tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage Viewing Party on WrestlingInc.com. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday night at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested).

AEW is promoting four matches for tonight’s broadcast:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & The Bunny

Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

AEW is also promising “a special look” at the budding rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez.

Our live coverage begins at 10 PM ET.

