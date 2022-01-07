The first AEW Rampage episode of 2022 will air tonight on TNT, taped earlier this week at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, including details on an injury.

Tonight’s Rampage will also feature an announcement on a match change for Battle of The Belts, due to a medical issue. You can click here for our original report on the change.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

* Hook vs. Aaron Solow

* Riho and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No DQ, No Rules, No Holds Barred match

