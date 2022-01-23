AEW stars and real-life couple Adam Cole and AEW Women’s Champ Britt Baker were leaving an airport when TMZ Sports approached them. Focusing on Britt in particular, she was asked if she would ever entertain fighting one of the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake.

“Listen, if Logan Paul wants a taste of the D.M.D., tell him to come my way. Same with Jake Paul. I’ll fight you for that one-million-dollar Charizard card!” Britt Baker said.

The latter part of her message is in reference to Logan Paul’s statements from last Summer where he claimed he owned the most expensive Pokémon card in history, a pristine condition Charizard card.

Apart from their boxing matches, Logan Paul has been working with WWE since WrestleMania season last year where he was featured in a storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. He would ultimately end up taking a Stunner finishing move from Kevin Owens at “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

Logan returned to WWE television in the Summer of 2021, making an appearance on John Morrison’s “Moist TV” talk show segment on RAW. With the various appearances he has done with the company, former WWE Champion Big E told The Sun that he sees opportunities for the Paul brothers to succeed in WWE.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all [if they signed a deal],” Big E told The Sun. “In many ways, I’m a fan of the Cesaros of the world and these pure wrestlers, these guys who dedicated themselves to [professional wrestling] too. But you know, I think we also need to be open to these spectacles. That is our industry. That’s that circus element of professional wrestling, of WWE. So, yeah, I think there’s definitely a place for them.”

You can see the full YouTube clip below:

