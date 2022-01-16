As noted, a story in the Toronto Star was released this weekend discussing the rivalry between AEW and WWE.

In it, WWE provided a statement on the matter, criticizing AEW for the violence they display on their shows. They specifically cited the Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford street fight that aired on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage.

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses,” WWE stated. “We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

When the comments began trending online, some of the women involved in the match seemed to respond defiantly to WWE’s statement. As seen below, Tay Conti posted a picture to Twitter taken after the match took place. She sticks her middle finger up and smiles big at the camera as blood covers her face.

Anna Jay and the Bunny made similar posts just minutes after Tay’s, posting images of the violent match and the bloody aftermath.

You can see the full images below:

