Alex Abrahantes was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he reflected on his time working for WWE. The current Lucha Bros manager previously worked for Vince McMahon as part of WWE creative team, for a period. He revealed that his WCW knowledge was key during that time.

“It was insane,” he admitted. “Because it was, I think a group of seven of us. It was Raw and SmackDown were together, WWE had just acquired WCW. It was just such a crazy time because we were figuring out what we were going to do with WCW. There weren’t a lot of people who knew a lot about WCW.

“Now, I being a massive wrestling fan knew about WCW,” he said. “And I would speak up saying, ‘hey, well this person did this, and this person did that.’ So, I was very grateful that I had knowledge about WCW and that I had followed the product.”

Alex Abrahantes reflected on what his first day was like working for the company. For him, it was a star-studded moment where he ended up sitting with some of the biggest names in the history of the business.

“One day there felt like an eternity. It had its amazing points because here I am 23 at the time, on top of the mountain essentially,” he said. “Like, I knew that this was my dream to get there, it was insane working with Austin. My first night I sat on the couch in Vince’s office at an arena, and sitting next to me are Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Vince. I am just literally like, ‘this is insane.’ So, it was an amazing experience.”

Alex Abrahantes then reflected on his time overall with WWE. He admitted there were positives and negatives to that time in his career. However, he is grateful for the experience to have worked within the creative team.

“Listen, there are some great people that work there. There are some ups and downs, just like there are in any company. I am really grateful to have had that experience. And that experience helped me to get where I am today, but I am really grateful that I had that experience.”

