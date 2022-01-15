Aliyah defeated Natalya in her WWE SmackDown singles debut last night, and set a new record for the fastest WWE match in history.

SmackDown featured an angle where Natalya touted her three WWE records in the Guinness Book of World Records, promising to set a new record for fastest match ever by defeating Aliyah. The previous record was 3.8 seconds, set by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus when she defeated Nidia on the September 6, 2004 edition of RAW.

After entering the ring, Natalya immediately attacked Aliyah before the bell rang. The referee went to call the match but Aliyah begged him to let her continue, and he changed his mind. The bell rang and Aliyah quickly rolled Natalya up to get the win.

WWE then announced that Aliyah set a new record for fastest WWE win in history at just 3.17 seconds.

Aliyah tweeted after the show and wrote, “Aliyah 3:17 means I just kicked your ass [smiling face with horns emoji]”

Natalya issued a tweet through her “assistant” this morning, which you can also see below.

As seen in the video below, a WWE camera man caught up with Aliyah after the match and asked for comments on the new record. She responded, “What a time to be alive!”

Aliyah and Natalya have both been announced for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month in St. Louis.

Stay tuned for more.

