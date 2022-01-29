As we noted earlier this month, AEW’s Anthony Ogogo made his debut in popular UK promotion PROGRESS Wrestling recently. It was Ogogo’s first match in London since having competed there in boxing at the 2012 Olympics, winning the bronze medal.

However, WWE made sure to edit out Ogogo’s debut match when the episode “PROGRESS Chapter 127: ‘And the word was PROGRESS’” streamed on WWE Network.

On January 23, the AEW star’s debut match was a victory over Hari Singh in singles action. But when the full event dropped on the Network this weekend, the segment Ogogo was featured in was noticeably missing. When asked about the absence of the match, PROGRESS indicated that it’s a ‘bonus’ match exclusive to demandPROGRESS, and can be seen there.

The WWE Network offers a variety of independent wrestling programs on the platform, including EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, and ICW. PROGRESS’s relationship with WWE became especially strong when they were chosen to host qualifying bouts for the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate have also made frequent appearances with the promotion in the past.

Ogogo’s last appearance in AEW was for an episode of Dark on January 15, in which he came out victorious over Marcus Kross.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]